Alethea Capital Management Has Decreased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding as Stock Declined; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding Has Increased by Greystone Managed Investments Inc

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 222,760 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 180,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.24 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 4.56M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares to 2,759 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 27,889 shares. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 551 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 133,048 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 26,253 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 0.11% or 8,265 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 165,675 shares. 65,557 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Scotia Inc reported 32,503 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Roosevelt Invest Group Inc owns 34,661 shares. 14,035 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Jnba Finance Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hartford accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 87,906 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 45,696 shares. Tcw Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 789,170 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.16% or 1.47 million shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.02% or 20,792 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 46.12M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 407,826 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 7,338 shares. Schmidt P J Management reported 9,671 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Northern Tru has 0.16% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 15.80 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 11,031 shares to 574,151 shares, valued at $54.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,116 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).