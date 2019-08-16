Alethea Capital Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position by $548,756 as Market Valuation Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 69,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 23,427 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, down from 92,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.37M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares to 344,247 shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.