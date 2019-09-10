Alethea Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Share Value Rose; As Visa Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Trimmed Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.35M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 15,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 14.62 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 29,285 shares to 56,566 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR).

