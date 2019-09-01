Alethea Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Valuation Rose; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Chatham Capital Group Upped Its Holding by $483,353

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 361,900 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amgen drug patent challenge slices $2B off Alexion’s market cap – Boston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Allergan is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares to 2,775 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,305 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Verity Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Narwhal Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,991 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 2,035 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,448 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Company Comml Bank has invested 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Trust Co has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Janney Capital Management Ltd holds 3,174 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Stillwater Investment Ltd has invested 1.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ims Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,682 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,317 activity. $27,675 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, March 15. Nagelberg Allison bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 1,570 shares valued at $20,643 was made by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 14,353 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Regions Fin holds 149 shares. 52,584 are held by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. Jrm Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.95% or 202,133 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 9.29 million shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.01% or 333,396 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 887 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 28,318 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 1.33% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nomura Asset Company holds 56,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 138,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 60,350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.