Alethea Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Hasbro (HAS) by $504,900 as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its Holding by $1.65 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.94% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 2.05M shares traded or 107.07% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,768 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Bb&T Corporation has 10,499 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 68,615 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 22,264 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4.99 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 445,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 2,515 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Inc reported 11,894 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.49% or 117,370 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 11,222 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 99,729 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 24,340 shares.

