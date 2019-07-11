Alethea Capital Management Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position by $316,160; Shares Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed by $948,780 Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 1.78 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,910 shares to 149,480 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn) by 269,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

