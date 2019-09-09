Alethea Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Hasbro (HAS); Rathbone Brothers Plc Lifted Stake in Home Depot Usd0.05 Common Stock (HD) by $6.59 Million as Stock Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (HD) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 214,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.22 million, up from 180,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $232.53. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 445,109 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,128 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,092 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,730 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.5% or 25,900 shares. 122,500 were reported by Dearborn Limited Liability Com. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 83,527 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc owns 4,987 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 230,592 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,000 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 13,367 shares. Opus Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,869 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 43,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Tompkins accumulated 1.15% or 27,069 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,775 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited accumulated 23,680 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,770 shares to 268,384 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:BAC) by 14,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,138 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C).

