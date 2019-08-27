Alethea Capital Management Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $467,775 as Stock Price Rose; Spectrum Management Group Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $204.17. About 11.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 8.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares to 259,535 shares, valued at $73.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd has 53,736 shares. Perkins has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Bank De stated it has 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,795 are owned by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co. Pittenger Anderson has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,807 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc invested in 5.06% or 106,234 shares. Sageworth Commerce reported 260 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Zacks Management has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waratah Advsr Ltd invested in 1.29% or 103,888 shares. 60,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.87% or 51,119 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Lc accumulated 94,849 shares. Intersect Limited Company has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.