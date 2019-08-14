Alethea Capital Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Grainger W W (GWW) Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 35,127 shares with $10.57 million value, down from 40,888 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $264.52. About 131,176 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 825% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc acquired 2,475 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 2,775 shares with $527,000 value, up from 300 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $920.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $203.73. About 16.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 1,150 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Limited reported 415,317 shares stake. Keating Counselors reported 3,426 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,840 shares. Reliant Mngmt Llc invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley Advisers accumulated 55,247 shares. Allstate Corp reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 78,016 are held by Jlb Assoc. Capital Invsts has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.38% or 275,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.61% stake. Private Wealth Advsrs accumulated 77,404 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,073 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02 million for 14.73 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 29,182 shares. 72,245 are held by Nordea Invest Mgmt. 51,320 are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 36,679 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 53,546 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 776 shares. Old Republic International Corporation stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 8,009 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 3,253 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 10,221 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 1,375 shares. Maryland-based Brown Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is 8.03% above currents $264.52 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 21,450 shares to 1.17 million valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 2,225 shares and now owns 4,175 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.