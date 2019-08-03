Alethea Capital Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $467,775 as Shares Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Held by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks slide for fifth day to lowest level in a month after Trump escalates trade war – MarketWatch” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com invested in 0.32% or 119,394 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,915 shares. Marsico Capital Management Lc invested in 3.37% or 492,202 shares. Dillon And Assoc holds 6.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 111,860 shares. Janney Management Ltd Llc has 86,343 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 52,714 shares. 306,000 are held by Trb Advisors Limited Partnership. Diamond Hill Capital reported 0.87% stake. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,174 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.49% or 1.34M shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,580 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 18,991 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Pure Incorporated holds 0.82% or 22,829 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs accumulated 54,020 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.79% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisors Asset Management owns 42,660 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 110 were accumulated by Fincl Ser. Boston invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baupost Group Incorporated Ltd Llc Ma accumulated 12.62M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 148,307 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 27,152 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory holds 0.31% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 21,260 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 309,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 28,983 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 217,952 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited reported 2,350 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 61,199 shares in its portfolio.