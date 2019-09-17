Alesco Advisors Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position by $333,234; Share Price Declined; Travelzoo (TZOO) Position Has Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 22,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The institutional investor held 479,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 457,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 23,189 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,420 shares to 761,404 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 37,440 shares to 417,110 shares, valued at $54.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).