Alesco Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted by $333,234; Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Its Position in Southern Co (SO) by $111.51 Million as Shares Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1247.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.06 million, up from 162,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.49M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $384.3. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,420 shares to 761,404 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 360,508 shares to 62,092 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

