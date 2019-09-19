Alesco Advisors Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $333,234; Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Cvr Energy (CVI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 294.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 42,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 57,132 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 14,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 739,855 shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy: Value of the Exchange Offer Is $27.63 Per Common Unit; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 4.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “We are in an earnings recession, and it is expected to get worse – MarketWatch” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 454,627 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 0.59% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,298 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4.15 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Strategic Advsr Limited invested in 0.62% or 7,964 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 200 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Co invested in 3,900 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Lc owns 2,312 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rech Glob Investors has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,347 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,127 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 19,422 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 8,215 shares to 22,220 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,248 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,595 shares to 23,627 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,868 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 92.61 million shares or 1.87% more from 90.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 410,504 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). C M Bidwell Associate Limited accumulated 1,090 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 6,203 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 42,189 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 191,779 shares. Shell Asset Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 7,600 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 56,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 45,558 shares. First Trust Lp holds 199,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Century holds 0.07% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 1.36 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,056 shares.