Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 173,227,885.18% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 396.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.