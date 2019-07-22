Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.75 N/A -0.76 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 43.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 0%. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.