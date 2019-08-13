Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|45.12
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Alector Inc. has a 45.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 74.13% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
