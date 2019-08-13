Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.12 N/A -0.40 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alector Inc. has a 45.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 74.13% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.