Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

We will be comparing the differences between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 47.52 N/A -0.76 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 45.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 94.5% respectively. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.