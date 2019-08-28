Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.22 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Alector Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 66.87%. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 53.80% and its consensus target price is $25.5. Based on the data given earlier, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.