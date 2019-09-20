Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 45.20 N/A -0.40 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alector Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.