Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.39 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 81.82%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $184.67 average target price and a 94.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Alector Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.