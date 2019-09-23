Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.65 N/A -0.40 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 74.35% and its consensus target price is $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Alector Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Denali Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.