Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.72 N/A -0.76 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 66.95 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 40.33% for Alector Inc. with average target price of $27. Competitively the average target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 351.51% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 37.1%. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.