Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 48.72 N/A -0.76 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.66% and an $27 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.