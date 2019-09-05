Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 40.56 N/A -0.40 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival AC Immune SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.