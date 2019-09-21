Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.83 N/A -0.40 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 22.2% respectively. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Alector Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.