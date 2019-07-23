Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|46.72
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$27 is Alector Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.33%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
