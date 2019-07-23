Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.72 N/A -0.76 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Alector Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.