Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 43.13 N/A -0.40 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.9. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.94% for Alector Inc. with average price target of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.