Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 44.40 N/A -0.76 0.00 Repligen Corporation 64 19.45 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alector Inc. and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential is 45.79% at a $27 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential downside is -23.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Alector Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.