Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparison side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alector Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 64.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.