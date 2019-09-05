Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Since Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|40.56
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|40.46
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
