Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Since Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 40.56 N/A -0.40 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 40.46 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.