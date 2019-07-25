Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 48.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.81% for Alector Inc. with average target price of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 95.8%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.