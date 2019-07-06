Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 41.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 51.2% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.