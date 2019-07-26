Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 50.65 N/A -0.76 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.43% and an $27 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.