Alector Inc. (ALEC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.40 N/A -0.40 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 17.94 N/A -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alector Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 83.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.