Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. has 59.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Alector Inc. has 8.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alector Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Alector Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alector Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

With consensus price target of $26.67, Alector Inc. has a potential upside of 79.60%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.20%. Based on the results given earlier, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alector Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.9. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Alector Inc. does not pay a dividend.