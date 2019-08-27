Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparison side by side

Since Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.36 N/A -0.40 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.88 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.60% and an $27 average price target. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $86.4 average price target and a 4.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Alector Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.