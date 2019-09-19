Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 45.20 N/A -0.40 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 492.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alector Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 47.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 81.8% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.