Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 286.67 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alector Inc. has a 41.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 97.59% and its consensus price target is $36. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Alector Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.