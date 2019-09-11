Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.76 N/A -0.40 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.72 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.9. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,381.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 10.9%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.