Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|46.76
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.72
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.9. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,381.48%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Alector Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 10.9%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
