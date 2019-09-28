Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 172,118,742.72% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 349,698,795.18% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alector Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 75.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Alector Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.