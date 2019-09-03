Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 36.87 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 75.90%. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 74.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.