Alector Inc. (ALEC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.