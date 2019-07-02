Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparing side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.85 N/A -0.76 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 43.01%. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 485.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.