Alector Inc. (ALEC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparison side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|47.79
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Demonstrates Alector Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alector Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.9. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Alector Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 21.3%. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
