Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 176,326,774.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 112,426,900.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 332.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.