Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|17
|-0.30
|29.57M
|-0.40
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|176,326,774.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|112,426,900.58%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 332.69%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
