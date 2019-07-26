Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 50.65 N/A -0.76 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 563.06 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.43% and an $27 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.