Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 42.47 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alector Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 49.17%. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 170.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 0% respectively. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.