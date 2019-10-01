Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparison side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 174,043,555.03% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 10,102,534,055.95% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and Athersys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 739.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Alector Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.