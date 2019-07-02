Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparison side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.85 N/A -0.76 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.13 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alector Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential is 43.01% at a $27 average target price. Competitively Athenex Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 5.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.