Alector Inc. (ALEC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alector Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 176,326,774.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,596,050.27% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 9.1%. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.